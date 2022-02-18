Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee military ballistic and cruise missile drills this Saturday. The drills, which will include launches of ballistic and cruise missiles, will be held amid concerns of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

See Tweet:

JUST IN: Russia's President Putin to oversee military strategic drills on Saturday, which will include ballistic and cruise missile launches. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 18, 2022

