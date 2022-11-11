Twitter’s Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth quit the company Thursday just two weeks after Elon Musk’s takeover. Robin Wheeler, who was elevated to lead Twitter’s marketing and sales teams, has also reportedly left the company as departures continue to deepen the company’s ongoing crisis.Twitter Accounts Engaged in Impersonation Should Declare ‘Parody’ in Their Name Not Just in Bio, Says Elon Musk

Check Tweet:

JUST IN - Twitter's head of "Trust and Safety" Yoel Roth and head of sales Robin Wheeler are departing the company — WSJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)