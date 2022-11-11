Elon Musk has now declared that any account engaging in impersonation will be suspended, unless the account owner includes 'parody' in their name not just in bio. Elon has confirmed that the platform won't spare any handle which is trying to impersonate someone else. The only way out for such accounts will be to have a proper disclosure mentioning that they are a parody account, failing to which will lead to a permanent suspension from the platform. Musk further said that tricking people is not ok. Elon Musk Sends First Email to Twitter Staff Asking Them To Prepare for ‘Difficult Times Ahead’, Ends Remote Work

Check Tweet by Elon Musk:

To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

