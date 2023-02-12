The Federal Aviation Administration of United States had closed the airspace in Montana for ‘defence related reasons’ for some time shortly after an unidentified object was shot down over Canada on Saturday. The airspace closed down was in the area around Havre, Montana not far from the U.S. border with Canada. The airspace was later reopened. US Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Object Flying Over Northern Canada: PM Justin Trudeau.

US Closes Airspace in Montana:

JUST IN - United States closes airspace over north central Montana, NOTAM states "national defense airspace." pic.twitter.com/Xvd1PGs6Xn — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 12, 2023

