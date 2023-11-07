King Charles III will deliver his first speech today, November 7, at the State Opening of Parliament since becoming the British monarch last year. The State Opening of Parliament in the United Kingdom will mark the official start of the parliamentary year. The State Opening of Parliament will also set out the government's agenda for the next session of Parliament, thereby outlining proposed policies and legislation. King Charles III will deliver his speech from the House of Lords on the first day of the UK Parliament's working year. The speech is likely to begin at 4.55 pm today. King Charles III's Birthday to Be Celebrated with Special Coin Giveaways.

State Opening of Parliament in UK

King Charles III to Open Parliament as a Monarch

Today is the #StateOpening of Parliament. You can watch live from the #HouseOfLords, starting at 11.25am. 📄 Find out more about State Opening, the start of Parliament’s working year at the link in our bio.https://t.co/ghluAFz0ye — House of Lords (@UKHouseofLords) November 7, 2023

