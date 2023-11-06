London, Nov 6 (PTI) King Charles III turns 75 on November 14 and the milestone birthday of the British monarch will be marked with a giveaway of a special series of commemorative coins to other Britons also turning 75 this year, the UK's Royal Mint announced on Monday.

The Royal Mint said it is on the hunt for 75 people turning 75 years old this year to gift them the GBP 5 coin designed in honour of and as a tribute to the King's passions and interests. The winners will be drawn at random from entries submitted through the Royal Mint website, upon submission of photographic evidence of age.

“To mark this milestone birthday, we are thrilled to offer 75 people also turning 75 this year the chance to receive a special commemorative coin,” said Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at the Royal Mint.

“We are delighted to continue this tradition by unveiling a special commemorative coin to celebrate His Majesty King Charles III's 75th birthday – His Majesty's first birthday as a crowned British monarch. For the King's 75th birthday, the Royal Mint has developed a design which pays tribute to His Majesty's passion for the natural world and commitment to conservation,” she said.

The commemorative coin features the King's royal cypher and the number 75 at the centre of the design and is framed within oak leaves and delphiniums. The oak leaves represent strength, morale, resistance and knowledge, whilst the monarch's favourite garden flower – the delphinium – reflects his love of nature.

Modelled as a stone-cut effect to represent Charles' support of the crafts, the “75” was drawn by hand. On closer inspection several insects such as the ladybird and a dragonfly feature as part of the coin design.

The words “Restoring Harmony With Nature” appear as the edge inscription around the precious metal edition of the coin, which are extracts from a speech by the King as then Prince of Wales to open Climate Week in September 2020.

To mark the milestone royal birthday, the Royal Mint has also struck a special half-ounce silver “Proof Coin” which is made from a blend of silver recovered from industrial and medical X-ray films. The unique approach taken to produce the coin is said to be reflective of the Mint's efforts to become a world leader in sustainable precious metals.

