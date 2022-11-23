⚡️ Klitschko: Parts of Kyiv may be evacuated due to power cuts.



“This is the worst winter since World War II,” Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko told German newspaper Bild. Klitschko said residents should be prepared for the “worst-case scenario” amid power outages during winter.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 23, 2022

