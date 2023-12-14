In a shocking incident, a man attacked former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Dhankuta district, where Oli had gone for a party program from Bhojpur. The incident occurred in Mahalaxmi Municipality-5, and the police arrested the assaulter immediately. He was later identified as Mahesh Rai. The reason for the attack is still unknown, and the police are investigating the case. Meanwhile, a video of the assault has surfaced on social media. Nepal Earthquake: Another Quake of 3.6 Magnitude Hits Kathmandu, No Tremors in India.

KP Sharma Oli Assaulted

#WATCH | Dhankuta, Nepal | Koshi Province, Police DIG Rajeshnath Bastola says, "A person tried to physically assault former PM and opposition leader KP Sharma Oli during a publicity campaign earlier today. (Video source: Social media, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/VQhYwavCoi — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

