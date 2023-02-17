A leopard that was on the loose in a private housing society in Islamabad terrorised the posh locality for nearly half a day on Thursday before it was caught by Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB). The big cat managed to spread fear and panic across the Pakistani town after it went on to enter several houses and attack a few people. Videos of the leopard attacking a number of pedestrians and locals have gone viral on social media. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the mishap. Pakistan Bankrupt? Long Queues Seen Outside First Tim Hortons Outlet in Lahore as Pakistanis Flock To Buy Expensive Coffee Despite Severe Financial Crisis (See Pics and Videos).

Leopard Terror in Islamabad:

WATCH: A leopard is roaming around, entering houses and attacking people in one of the most expensive housing societies of Pakistan's capital Islamabad pic.twitter.com/kqQ1xXd8my — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 16, 2023

Leopard's Day Out:

Leopard of Retired General Injured a few in DHA Phase 2 Islamabad pic.twitter.com/15OFH2nNnT — Economy of Pakistan (@Pakistanomy) February 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)