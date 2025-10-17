A heroic Texas police officer saved a woman from a burning car after a suspected DWI crash on I-30. Bodycam footage shows Mesquite Officer Tyler Ingram sprinting toward the engulfed vehicle after hearing the crash just after midnight on September 30. Flames rapidly spread as the trapped woman screamed in pain. Ingram fought to open the door, asking if her leg was stuck. She replied she was “just in pain” before he forced the door open and pulled her to safety. Her face was bleeding as Ingram and another officer dragged her away seconds before the car exploded in flames. He then applied a tourniquet to her leg. “It felt like a movie,” Ingram told NBC. The woman, who is expected to recover fully, was later charged with driving while intoxicated.

Suspected Drunk Driver Rescued from Flaming Wreck by Fast-Acting Texas Cop

intoxicated Texas woman rescued from burning car by Dallas officers The Mesquite Police Department is praising one of its officers for a heroic act that was caught on camera. A video posted to Facebook shows dashcam video of an officer on patrol just after midnight on… pic.twitter.com/US24WWTa2m — The World Watch (@WorldWatchGoat) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)