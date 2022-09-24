Pro-hijab counter rallies have erupted in Iran to counter the protests. Thousands of Iranians took to streets to protest against the government after the death of 22-year-old girl Mahsa Amini in police custody. Now pro-hijab counter rallies have erupted in Iran to Counter the protests against government. As per reports, around 31 civilians have been killed in a crackdown by the Iranian security forces on protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini. Also Read: Mahsa Amini Death: 31 Civilians Killed by Iran Security Forces in Crackdown on Anti-Hijab Law Protestors, Says Human Rights Outfit.

Thousands demonstrated across Iran on Friday at government-backed pro-hijab counter rallies, after a week of bloody protests over the death of a woman arrested for wearing the Islamic headscarf "improperly" https://t.co/ACkuT2Ajk6 pic.twitter.com/SDsG1ja5Eh — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)