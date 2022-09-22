According to reports, at least 31 civilians have been killed in a crackdown by the Iranian security forces on protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the morality police, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights NGO. Meanwhile, the UN experts condemned the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after her arrest for allegedly failing to comply with Iran's strict rules on women's dress by wearing an "improper hijab".

Crackdown by Iranian Security Forces on Protestors

#UPDATE At least 31 civilians have been killed in a crackdown by the Iranian security forces on protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by the morality police, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights NGO. pic.twitter.com/muMM4qHJMT — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)