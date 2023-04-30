A heartwarming video of a 100-year-old Ramben blessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture is going viral on social media. As per reports, the centenarian blessed PM Modi, as she and other members of the Indian diaspora heard the 100th episode of PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat in New Zealand's Auckland. Hundreds and thousands of people tuned in to listen to PM Narendra Modi's 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' today. Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode Today: EAM S Jaishankar Joins Indian Diaspora in US To Listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Monthly Radio Programme (Watch Video).

100-Year-Old Ramben Blesses PM Modi

#WATCH | New Zealand | 100-year-old Ramben blesses PM Modi, as she along with other members of the Indian diaspora, listens to the 100th episode of #MannKiBaat, in Auckland. pic.twitter.com/zR0JEmvCoH — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

