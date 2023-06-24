Mary Millben, a prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, performed at the concluding event for the Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Millben sang "Jana Gana Mana" in the presence of PM Modi at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington to conclude his historic 3-day US visit. "I am so honoured to be here. The PM is such a wonderful and kind man. It was an honour to be a part of his State visit this week. I loved hearing the crowd sing the National Anthem. You could hear the passion in all of their voices. True honour to be here tonight," Millben told ANI. Tiranga on Empire State Building Video: Historic New York City Skyscraper Decked Up in Tricolour for PM Modi's US Visit (Watch).

Mary Millben Performs India’s National Anthem Video:

#WATCH | Award-winning international singer Mary Millben performs the National Anthem of India at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC pic.twitter.com/kBYkrnsu0N — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

'True Honour To Be Here Tonight'

#WATCH | Award-winning international singer Mary Millben says, "I am so honoured to be here. The PM is such a wonderful and kind man. It was an honour to be a part of his State visit this week. I loved hearing the crowd sing the National Anthem. You could hear the passion in all… https://t.co/MRejig6No0 pic.twitter.com/G8kjhoWS4m — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)