⚡️Mayor: 16 Russian missiles shot down over Kyiv.



Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said Ukraine’s Air Force had shot down 16 Russian missiles over the capital during Russia’s renewed mass missile strike.



Earlier, Klitschko said three people were wounded during the attack.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 29, 2022

