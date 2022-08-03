The Saudi Arabian authorities on Wednesday removed the barriers around the Ka'bah, the House of Allah. The barriers were put in place to stop pilgrims from trying to kiss and touch the Ka'bah and Hajar Al-Aswad (Black Stone) during COVID-19 pandemic. Now the pilgrims will be allowed to touch and kiss the Ka'bah and Hajar Al-Aswad. Harmain Sharifain posted a video on social media which showed the authorities removing the barricades surrounding the Ka'bah. The removal of the barriers took place after a period of 2.5 years.

Watch Video:

NOW: The removal of the barriers around the Ka’bah after a period of 2.5 years pic.twitter.com/fnHlcxKjns — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) August 2, 2022

