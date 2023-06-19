A former Spa receptionist, who worked at a resort in the Maldives has allegedly claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Faisal Naseem, the Vice President of Maldives back in 2015. The woman shared her ordeal in a series of tweets on social media. The victim was offered a job at Paradise Island Resort in the Maldives as a spa receptionist. Later, the woman arrived in the Maldives and started working. "To my surprise they put me as a spa receptionist not front office which I applied for," the woman claimed in her post. Speaking further, the woman said that her boss Faisal Naseem, who was the director of Araamu Spa of Villa Hotels was extremely nice to her. However, the woman's dream job which just started took a tragic turn. The woman stated that one day, Naseem asked her to come to a massage room. "Without having second thoughts I went there. He closed the door keepin me inside. No one was there. He went to changing room & came out naked. When he came in front of me I begged him "sir, please keep things professional between us", the woman's tweet read. She also said that Naseem asked her to hold his private part which is when she ran out of the massage room and went straight to her room. Describing her ordeal, the woman said that Naseem started calling her on her mobile and even sent her several texts. The ex-spa receptionist also said that it was not only her but several other women who faced the same issue at the resort. In the end, the woman said that she left her job and came back home. The woman's claim comes after another woman claimed that she was allegedly raped in a resort in the Maldives. Ali Solih, Environment Minister of Maldives, Stabbed Near Male; Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

Ex-Spa Receptionist Claims Being Sexually Assaulted by Faisal Naseem

If anyone finds hard to believe me ask anyone who worked there until 2015. My message to girls in villa hotel spa and girls who are going to join them is pls take care of yourselves. Learn to reject them. The girls are treated as if they're sex slaves. — R D’costa (@RachDcosta) June 19, 2023

Another Woman Claims Rape in Maldives Resort

I was raped in the Maldives. I don’t know how many people this will reach to but help me get help. I arrived in the Maldives on the 6th. I was to return to China on the 10th but i extended mg stay and decided to stay at the @RCMaldives pic.twitter.com/Sw97N5j6qI — XuYitong (@YolyYitong) June 18, 2023

