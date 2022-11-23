An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit a town in northwest Turkey on Wednesday. The earthquake was centered in the town of Duzce province. Meanwhile, the tremors were felt as far away as Istanbul and Ankara. There are no reports of casualties or damages yet. Earthquake in Turkey: Quake of 6 Magnitude Jolts Duzce Province.

More details: Strong earthquake hits Turkey, shaking felt as far away as Istanbul and Ankara https://t.co/3lDWXDZYKb

— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 23, 2022

