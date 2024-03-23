In the latest development in the Moscow concert hall attack, the defense committee chief of Russia's lower house of parliament said that "Ukraine and its patrons are the main stakeholders" in the terrorist attack on the Moscow concert hall. Russia's security agency also said that the Moscow concert hall attackers had contacts in Ukraine and were driving to the border. The attack, which occurred at the Crocus City Hall, on Friday, March 22, resulted in the deaths of over 60 people after assailants opened fire on the crowd. Moscow Terror Attack: Four Terrorists Who Carried Out Shooting in Crocus City Hall, Seven Other Suspects Arrested by Russian Agencies.

Attackers Had Contacts in Ukraine

BREAKING: Russian security agency says Moscow concert hall attackers had contacts in Ukraine and were driving to the border — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 23, 2024

'Ukraine and Its Patrons Are the Main Stakeholders'

BREAKNG: The defense committee chief of Russia's lower house of parliament says that 'Ukraine and its patrons are the main stakeholders' in terrorist attack on Moscow concert hall. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 23, 2024

