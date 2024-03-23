In a significant development following the Moscow concert hall attack, the Kremlin press service has confirmed the arrest of 11 individuals, including four suspected gunmen allegedly involved in the incident. The attack, which occurred at the Crocus City Hall, prompted swift action from Russian agencies, resulting in the apprehension of the suspects. The assailants had opened fire on the crowd, resulting in the deaths of over 60 people and leaving more than 100 injured on Friday, March 22. Moscow Terror Attack: Two Suspects Taken in Custody After Police Chase Near Bryansk, Two Others Escape.

Moscow Terror Attack

BREAKING: 11 people, including four suspected gunmen, have been arrested in connection with Moscow concert hall attack. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 23, 2024

JUST IN - 11 people, including 4 terrorists who participated in the Moscow attack, are detained, the Kremlin press service says. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 23, 2024

