The death toll in the Moscow concert hall attack has tragically risen to 133, as confirmed by Russia's top state investigative agency. This development follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's condemnation of the "bloody, barbaric terrorist act" at the Crocus City Hall, emphasising solidarity with the victims' families and declaring March 24 as a national day of mourning. Moscow Terror Attack: Russian President Vladimir Putin Declares March 24 As National Mourning Day.

Moscow Terror Attack

Russia's top state investigative agency says the death toll in the Moscow concert hall attack has risen to 133, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2024

