In response to the tragic shooting at a concert held in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the incident as a "bloody, barbaric terrorist act" that claimed the lives of over 93 individuals. Expressing solidarity with the victims and their families, Putin has declared March 24 as a national day of mourning. Moscow Terror Attack: Russian Police Detain Suspects After Deadly Attack at Crocus City Hall That Killed 93 People.

National Mourning Day

On the shooting that happened at a concert in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin says, "I am speaking to you today in connection with the bloody, barbaric terrorist act, the victims of which were dozens of innocent, peaceful people... I declare… pic.twitter.com/CF8JFImSat — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)