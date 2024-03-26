The Moscow terror attack aftermath reveals shocking footage of suspected terrorists subjected to brutal torture by Russian security forces. In a disturbing visual circulating on social media, a soldier is seen forcibly feeding an alleged terrorist his own severed ear after it was chopped off. Additionally, reports indicate that the soldier has put the knife used in the gruesome act up for auction, further adding to the horror of the situation. The Kremlin remains silent on the videos, as four suspects, visibly beaten, face charges related to the attack. Moscow Terror Attack: Russian Forces Brutally Torture Suspect, Hook His Genitals Up to 80v Battery; Disturbing Photo Surfaces.

Warning Graphic Content: Russian Soldier Forcibly Feeds Suspected Terrorist His Ear

The Russian Soldier who Cut the Ear off one of the ISIS Terrorists today after he was Captured in the Bryansk Region, has now stated on Telegram that he plans to hold an Auction for the Knife. pic.twitter.com/egqy5mbARs — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 23, 2024

The Russian soldier who cut off the ear of one of the alleged terrorists after capturing him, now says he will hold an auction for knife he used. He also wore a patch of the Neo-Nazi Black Sun symbol while cutting off the ear. It’s unclear whether the patch will also be sold. pic.twitter.com/5G0JUJPdSK — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 24, 2024

