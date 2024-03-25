Mumbai, March 25: Three of the four suspects who have been charged with carrying out the concert hall attack in Moscow on Sunday, March 24, admitted their guilt for the incident in a Russian court. Amid all this, pictures and videos of Russian security personnel allegedly torturing the men they arrested in connection with the attack have surfaced online. One picture showed a man reportedly being given electric shocks to his genitals.

A second photo showed the Russian security forces forcing a man to eat his ear. The brutal torture of the suspects emerged after the incident came to light. One of the photos going viral on social media shows a suspect named Shamsuddin Fariddun being tortured as Russian security personnel hook up his genitals to wires that are attached to a military radio powered by an 80-volt battery. Moscow Concert Hall Shooting: PM Narendra Modi Condemns ‘Heinous Terrorist Attack’, Says ‘India Stands in Solidarity With Russia’.

Moscow Terror Attack Suspect Tortured

#Russia is today glorying in torture of the "suspects" of the #CrocusCity terror attack. Electrocution of the genitals is an FSB favourite. Doused in water to increase the impact. The scum are so happy, they proudly release photos of the incident.#RussiaIsAFsscistState pic.twitter.com/qs1f564RrP — Tim White (@TWMCLtd) March 24, 2024

Meanwhile, a video shows another suspect named Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda being subjected to brutality as security forces severe his ears and force him to eat it. Notably, Fariddun and Rachabalizoda are among the four men detained by the Russian security forces in connection with Friday's deadly terrorist attack on a packed crowd at Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

Describing the torture of the suspects, a Telegram channel linked to Wagner force said the picture shows how ordinary interrogation takes place "using a military field telephone TA-5". Meanwhile, reports suggest that the pictures and videos of the suspects being allegedly tortured were leaked deliberately. The four suspects have been identified as Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev (32), Saidakrami Rachabalizoda (30), Mukhammadsobir Faizov (19) and Shamsuddin Fariddun (25). Russia Terrorist Attack: 3 of 4 Suspects Charged for Carrying Out Shooting at Crocus City Hall in Moscow Admit Guilt During Court Hearing.

All four have been charged with committing a group terrorist attack which has resulted in the death of more than 130 people. Notably, all four suspects admitted their guilt after being charged.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2024 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).