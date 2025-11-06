Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday, November 6, that she will retire from Congress in 2027, ending a political career that spanned more than 40 years. Nancy Pelosi announced her decision to retire with a video. “I say to my colleagues in the House all of the time, no matter what title they had bestowed upon me – speaker, leader, whip – there has been no greater honor for me than to stand on the House floor and say, ‘I speak for the people of San Francisco.’ I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress, and I have always honored the song of St. Francis, ‘Lord make an instrument of thy peace,’ the anthem of our city. That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know. I will not be seeking reelection to Congress,” Pelosi said in the video. Nancy Pelosi Hospitalised: Former House Speaker Taken to Hospital After Injury in Luxembourg.

