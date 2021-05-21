Muhammadu BuhariNigeria Government Clarifies, Subscribers not required to submit International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) Number: Read Official Statement:

Press Statement: Subscribers not required to submit International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) Number. LINK: https://t.co/3DrTO2kH6J — ncc.gov.ng (@NgComCommission) May 21, 2021

Earlier, reports surfaced that the Nigerian government had asked citizens to start submitting their IMEI from July:

JUST IN: President @MBuhari has approved a policy for Nigerians to start submitting the IMEI of their mobile phones to the NCC. pic.twitter.com/kzctvUdJkX — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) May 21, 2021

The Device Management System will keep records of all registered phones' IMEI, and owners of such devices. IMEIs that are reported as stolen or illegal will be shared through DMS to all operators to ensure that such devices don't work even if different SIM cards are inserted. pic.twitter.com/MLe2v0sE1O — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) May 21, 2021

Objectives of DMS according to @NgComCommission: *register and capture IMEIs of all mobile phones and smart devices *ensure unregistered devices don't work in any of the networks in Nigeria *blacklist and render stolen devices valueless in the Nigerian Mobile Phones market. pic.twitter.com/Enqfea3Xcr — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) May 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)