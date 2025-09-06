The Nigeria women's national cricket team will face the Sierra Leone women's national cricket team in the seventh-place play-off of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 on Saturday, September 6. The Nigeria Women vs Sierra Leone Women ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 will be played at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia and has a scheduled start time of 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast viewing option of the Nigeria vs Sierra Leone Women match is not available on the TV channels. Although FanCode has the rights of the Women's ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 in India and they will provide the live streaming viewing option for a match pass of INR 15 or tour pass of INR 29. UP T20 League 2025 Match-Fixing Scandal: Lucknow Police Register FIR After Kashi Rudras Manager Alerts BCCI About Bribe Offer Ahead of Final vs Meerut Mavericks.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 Full Schedule

NAMIBIA TO HOST ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER🏏 Fixtures of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier! 🇳🇦 Capricorn Eagles (hosts) | 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe | 🇺🇬 Uganda | 🇰🇪 Kenya | 🇳🇬 Nigeria | 🇹🇿 Tanzania | 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone | 🇷🇼 Rwanda#CricketNamibia #WomenT20WCQ pic.twitter.com/Qpw5ClCQ0p — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) August 21, 2025

