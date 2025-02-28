The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has laid off around 600 employees, marking a significant reduction in its workforce. The move comes as part of the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to scale down federal agencies, including those responsible for weather and climate research. Reports suggest that the layoffs could extend to over 800 workers out of the agency's 13,000 staff. Additional job cuts are expected to continue, with more layoffs planned for Friday, February 28. This marks a challenging time for NOAA and its employees amid broader government downsizing initiatives. ‘What Did You Do Last Week?’: Federal Employees Receive Emails Demanding Weekly Reports To Justify Their Work or Resign.

Mass Layoffs at NOAA:

