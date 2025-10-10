Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. "The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy," it said in a statement on X. The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 105 times to 142 Nobel Prize laureates between 1901 and 2024, 111 individuals and 31 organisations. Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Donald Trump Pitches His Name Again Hours Before Announcement, Says ‘Barack Obama Got It for Nothing, I Stopped 8 Wars’ (Watch Video).

Maria Corina Machado Wins Nobel Peace Prize 2025

BREAKING NEWS The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to… pic.twitter.com/Zgth8KNJk9 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2025

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Winner Announcement

