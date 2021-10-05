Stockholm, October 5: The Nobel Prize 2021 in Physics has been announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi have been awarded the Nobel Prize 2021 in Physics "for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems."

BREAKING NEWS: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2021 #NobelPrize in Physics to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.” pic.twitter.com/At6ZeLmwa5 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)