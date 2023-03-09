Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defense, who is in Israel on Thursday said that the United States will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. Earlier in the day, Austin met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As per reports, Benjamin Netanyahu met Austin to discuss the Iranian nuclear threat and to strengthen the Abraham Accords. The US Defense Secretary has made an unannounced trip to Iraq. Israel, UK to Work on Preventing Iran from Getting Nuclear Weapons.

US Will Not Allow Iran To Acquire a Nuclear Weapon

NOW - Lloyd Austin in Israel: "The United States will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon." pic.twitter.com/3ktvsARzJg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 9, 2023

