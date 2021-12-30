The entrance of the Old Parliament House in Canberra was set on fire this morning. The fire has significantly damaged the front facade of the building. Meanwhile, the protesters outside the Old Parliament House can be heard chanting "let it burn".

Check it Out:

#BREAKING: Old Parliament House in Canberra has caught alight as a crowd of protesters have reportedly been heard chanting "let it burn". MORE: https://t.co/ue550THWtU#9News pic.twitter.com/8Q72mE3Gd2 — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) December 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)