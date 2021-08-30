Hurricane Ida, which grew to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm, made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday. According to a report by Reuters, over 5,00,000 people are left without power in Louisiana because of the Hurricane. As per figures by Entergy Louisiana's website, the outage map showed the number of affected customers at 5,41,606 on Sunday.

