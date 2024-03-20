Multiple blasts and firing were reported at Pakistan's Gwadar Port on Wednesday afternoon. Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. Pakistan's Geo News reported that gunmen opened fire at Pakistan's Gwadar port authority complex in its restive Balochistan province. Two attackers were killed in retaliatory firing by security personnel, the TV channel said. Meanwhile, the Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the Pakistan Gwadar Port attack. Pakistan Blast: Five Soldiers Killed in IED Explosion, Three Terrorists Gunned Down in Retaliatory Fire in Balochistan.

Gwadar Port Rocked by Multiple Blasts

As Per Initial reports, Pakistan's #Balochistan Port City, #Gwadar was attacked by Terrorist, several explosions and heavy gunfire are currently continuing pic.twitter.com/n0gGolhkSt — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) March 20, 2024

Gwadar Port Under Attack

There are reports of a complex attack on the #Gwadar Port Authority (GPA). Simultaneous explosions & firing have been heard in the area. GPA hosts sensitive govt installations, including Gwadar port where #Chinese engineers are working to build Pakistan’s third largest port.… pic.twitter.com/s10Y3loOcO — Bahot | باہوٹ (@bahot_baluch) March 20, 2024

BLA Claims Responsibility

Breaking: BLA’s Majeed Brigade has claimed responsibility for attack in Gwadar. In a statement just released, BLA claims they have attacked offices of ISI and MI. This is second big attack by Majeed Brigade in two months. - Statement: An attack by BLA’s Majeed Brigade on… pic.twitter.com/l9z8RMF4F9 — Bahot | باہوٹ (@bahot_baluch) March 20, 2024

