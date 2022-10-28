Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday responded with a subtle dig after Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa congratulated his country on winning the Twenty20 World Cup match against Pakistan. The Zimbabwe President took to Twitter after the match to congratulate his team and wrote, "What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean. Responding to Mnangagwa's congratulatory tweet, after Zimbabwe pulled off an unlikely win over Asian giants Pakistan, Sharif wrote, "We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back:) Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today," accompanied by a clap emoticon. Send Real Mr Bean Not Pak Bean! President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa Hails Country's 1-Run Win Over Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022 in Fun Tweet

Twitter Exchange Between Shehbaz Sharif And Zimbabwe President:

We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back :) Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏 https://t.co/oKhzEvU972 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

