Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday took to Twitter after the Zimbabwean cricket team beat Pakistan at ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in a last-ball thriller. Taking a dig at Pakistan, Zimbabwe's President wrote "What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…" (sic) Who Is Pak Bean? How Pakistani Mr Bean aka Asif Mohammad Waged ZIM vs PAK Social Media War? Check Funny Memes, Photos and Videos To Understand the ‘Controversy’ Better.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa Takes Dig at Pakistan:

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)