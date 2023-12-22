The minarets of a mosque of the minority Ahmadi community were demolished by police in Pakistan's Punjab province. According to a video shared by news agency PTI, cops were seen demolishing the minarets of the Ahmadi minority mosque at Samundri in Faisalabad near Lahore. The minority group has recorded nearly three dozen attacks on its places of worship this year, including break-ins and vandalism. Representatives say it is the highest number of such incidents since 1984, when a law was enacted prohibiting them from “indirectly or directly posing as Muslims.” Pakistan: Doctor Belonging to Minority Ahmadi Community Shot Dead in Punjab Province, Say Police.

Ahmadi Mosque Attacked in Pakistan

VIDEO | Pakistani authorities demolished the minarets of a 67-year-old worship place of the minority Ahmadi community in Punjab province. Police personnel were seen demolishing the minarets of the Ahmadi worship place at the Samundri, Faisalabad, some 130 km from Lahore. pic.twitter.com/LB0Up2pqlF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 22, 2023

