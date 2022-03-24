The United States has not seen evidence that troops from close Russian ally Belarus are in Ukraine, said the Pentagon. Voice of America correspondent Carla Babb relayed the information on Twitter, citing an unnamed US Department of Defense official.

Check Tweet:

⚡️Pentagon: No signs Belarus preparing to invade Ukraine. Voice of America correspondent Carla Babb relayed the information on Twitter, citing an unnamed U.S. Department of Defense official. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)