The United States of America has closed its airspace after unidentified flying objects were sighted over Alaska and Canada on Sunday, February 12. "The airspace over Lake Michigan has been temporarily restricted due to national defence reasons". "Canadian investigators are hunting for the wreckage of the mysterious flying object shot down by a US fighter jet", said local media. Earlier, An unidentified flying object was spotted near Rizhao in China. Local media reported that the Chinese authorities shot down a UFO near Rizhao city. UFO Spotted in China? Authorities ‘Were Preparing’ To Shoot Down Flying Object Over Rizhao.

Check Details:

JUST IN - United States closes airspace over parts of Lake Michigan, NOTAM states "national defense airspace." pic.twitter.com/XhXURmcmlX — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 12, 2023

