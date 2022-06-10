Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf was rumoured to be dead after reports claimed that his health condition deteriorated sharply on Friday. However, family sources revealed that Musharraf has been hospitalized after his health deteriorated. Reportedly, he has been put on a ventilator in Dubai. While another report also rebutted the news of Musharraf's passing away and claimed that he is sick but at home.

He's on Life Support, Say Sources:

Former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has been hospitalized after his health deteriorated. Gen @P_Musharraf was admitted to hospital with deteriorating heart and other diseases, following which he has been put on a ventilator in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/KHNYy6DiOc — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) June 10, 2022

Check Tweet:

Critical but alive say family sources to #Pakistan journalists about health condition of @P_Musharraf amid news of his death on social media. @ghulamabbasshah #Musharraf https://t.co/d9VLSJR4U5 — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) June 10, 2022

Check It Out:

The news circulating about former President Gen Pervez Musharraf is not true. He is sick but at home. — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) June 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)