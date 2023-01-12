⚡️Politico: More than 2,000 cyber attacks aimed at Ukraine in 2022.



More than 300 of the attacks were against the security and defense sector, and over 400 targeted organizations in the commercial, energy, financial, telecommunications, and software sectors, Politico reported.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 12, 2023

