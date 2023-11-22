Pope Francis hosted transgender group for lunch days after the Vatican allowed trans people to be baptised and become godparents. The trans people joined the Pope on Sunday along with 1,000 other poor and homeless people in the Vatican auditorium as guests for lunch to mark the Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor. Video from the event has surfaced on social media. This follows another recent statement from the pope himself that suggested same-sex couples could receive church blessings. Vatican Allows Transgender People To Be Baptised Catholic, Serve As Godparents: Report.

Pope Francis Hosts Transgender Group For Lunch

NEW - Pope Francis hosts transgender group for Vatican luncheon.pic.twitter.com/bQ5UdJgSae — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)