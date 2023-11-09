The Vatican has allowed the transgender people to now be baptised, expanding the Catholic Church’s acceptance of LGBTQ members. It also said that transgender people can be godparents and witnesses at religious weddings. It added that people in same-sex relationships can also witness weddings, but not be godparents, according to a report. Vatican Orders Probe Against Late Pastor Michael McCoy for Organising 'Sex Party' in Empty Cathedral During Lockdown.

Vatican Allows Transgender People to Be Baptised

