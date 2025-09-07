A tragic accident struck Lisbon when the city’s historic Gloria funicular crashed into a building due to a cable failure, killing 17 people and injuring 22 others. Investigators revealed that the cabins had only moved about six meters before the cable snapped, causing one car to jerk backwards into a cable trench while the other sped downhill uncontrollably. Attempts by the brakeman to stop the runaway cabin using pneumatic and hand brakes failed, and it slammed into a stone building at the bottom of the steep hill. Authorities confirmed the accident was caused by the failure of the connecting cable at the top of Calcada da Gloria. Portugal Rail Derailment: At Least 15 Dead, 18 Injured in Lisbon As Funicular Elevador da Gloria Crashes After Derailment (Watch Videos).

Cable Failure Causes Funicular Accident in Lisbon

🚨🇵🇹 DEADLY FUNICULAR CRASH IN LISBON BLAMED ON CABLE FAILURE Lisbon’s famous Gloria funicular turned into a death trap when a cable problem caused one of its cars to shoot downhill and crash into a building, killing 17 and injuring 22. Investigators say the cabins had only… https://t.co/6PGVOSFeUi pic.twitter.com/oXdM6MdEfY — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)