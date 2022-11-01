Powerball Jackpot is now $1.2 billion ahead of Halloween 2022 night as no one won the jackpot till now. Reportedly, Saturday night marked the 37th consecutive draw without someone getting the six numbers needed to win the grand prize. In the past four years, the jackpot has surpassed $1 billion three times. Halloween 2022: Elon Musk Dresses Up in Leathery Costume, Celebrates 'Spooky Day' With Mom Maye Musk.

Powerball Jackpot Rises to Over $1 Billion:

