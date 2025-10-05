Are you taking part in the Powerball lottery result of Saturday, October 4 and wondering where to check its results and winning numbers? If yes, then you have come to the right place. The Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, October 4, 2025, have been published on the official website of Powerball at powerball.com. The winning numbers for Saturday's lucky draw are 67, 07, 03, 47, 68, Powerball: 02, and Power Play: 2X. If you're wondering who won the Powerball jackpot, now estimated at USD 195 million, then the answer is no one. So far, no winner has been announced for today's Powerball jackpot. It is worth noting that Powerball draws take place at 10:59 PM (local time) every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The next drawing is scheduled for Monday, October 6. Operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), the Powerball lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in the United States. The Powerball lottery requires participants to select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Participants can win prizes in nine different ways, with a jackpot awarded for matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. The Powerball jackpot prize continues to grow until a winner is announced. Powerball Winning Numbers for Wednesday, October 1, 2025: Who Won the USD 175 Million Powerball Jackpot?

Powerball Jackpot Winning Numbers for Saturday, October 4, 2025

