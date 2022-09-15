Saudi Arabian Prince Abdul Karim bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud died on Thursday, September 15. Prince will be prayed upon today after the Maghrib prayers in Makkah's Masjid Al Haram, Royal Court, in a statement, said.

Check Tweet:

Statement from the Royal Court: “His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Karim bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has died and he will be prayed upon today, Thursday, 19/2/1444 AH, after the Maghrib prayers in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah.” pic.twitter.com/t0Xy3zkNLR — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) September 15, 2022

