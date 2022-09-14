Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived at the historic Westminster Hall where she will lie in state until her funeral next week. Departing Buckingham Palace for the last time, Queen Elizabeth II was escorted by a grand royal procession carrying her coffin atop a gun carriage. Meanwhile, Queen's son Charles, the new king, walked behind the coffin along with his siblings, while Princes William and Harry walked side by side. Scroll down to watch the video of the order of the service for the reception of Her Majesty The Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall.

Watch Video:

⚫️ A Service for the reception of Her Majesty The Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 14, 2022

