UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished “full and speedy recovery” to Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales revealed that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. Sunak also voiced his criticism against certain media outlets for their unfair treatment of Kate Middleton. In a statement released on platform X, Sunak highlighted that Middleton has been under intense scrutiny and has faced unjust treatment from various media sections globally and on social media platforms. Sunak’s statement came shortly after Catherine, Princess of Wales, publicly announced her cancer diagnosis and ongoing chemotherapy treatment through a statement and video on platform X. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Says She Has Cancer and is Undergoing Chemotherapy (Watch Video).

Rishi Sunak Wishes Speedy Recovery to Kate Middleton

The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country. pic.twitter.com/IFX51Wm5Q3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 22, 2024

