John Prescott, British politician and former Deputy Prime Minister of the UK has died. According to reports, John Prescott passed away at 86 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The news of his death was announced by his family on Thursday, November 21. "We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, John Prescott, passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 86," the family said in a statement. Condoling Prescott's death, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that John was a true giant of the Labour movement. "On behalf of the Labour Party, I send my condolences to Pauline and his family, to the city of Hull, and to all those who knew and loved him," his post on X read. G20 Summit 2024 in Brazil: PM Narendra Modi Raised Issue of Indian Economic Offenders in UK With British PM Keir Starmer, Says MEA.

John Was a True Giant of the Labour Movement, Says Keir Starmer

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Prescott. John was a true giant of the Labour movement. On behalf of the Labour Party, I send my condolences to Pauline and his family, to the city of Hull, and to all those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/evQe4GBoI9 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 21, 2024

